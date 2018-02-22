Lindsey Vonn's avalanche of injuries

American skiing phenom Lindsey Vonn found herself on the Olympic podium once again Wednesday after winning bronze in the women's downhill. It was her signature event—but this time, her tone was somber as she admitted this Olympics will likely be her last.

"I'm gonna miss the Olympics," Vonn, 33, said after the race. "I wish I could keep skiing. I wish my body didn't hurt as bad as it does."

In an interview with Sharyn Alfonsi last year for 60 Minutes Sports, Vonn elaborated on the long list of injuries she has sustained throughout her career as one of the greatest ski racers in history.

In an unaired portion of the clip posted above, Vonn also admits that her family wanted her to stop skiing after she reinjured her knee. She refused, telling Alfonsi, "I will use my body to the best of my ability until it can no longer function."

Looking ahead: Vonn's next event is the much-anticipated Alpine combined, in which she'll compete alongside Mikaela Shiffrin.

Below is a transcript of Vonn's exchange with Alfonsi.

60 Minutes Sports: "Lindsey Vonn" aired on Showtime January 2, 2017

Sharyn Alfonsi: The list of injuries, can you give me Lindsey Vonn's greatest hits of injuries?

Lindsey Vonn: The greatest hits is really just my right knee—two ACLs, MCL, meniscus, broken my wrist, my thumb, my pinkie, just a couple of random broken bones, but mostly is—oh, my ankle. It's—I forget. There's just a lot.

Sharyn Alfonsi: [Is] there metal and titanium in there at all—

Lindsey Vonn: I've got some screws. The first ACL, they took my hamstring. Second one, they took my patella.

Sharyn Alfonsi: You must be fun through the airport security line.

Lindsey Vonn: No, I actually—

Sharyn Alfonsi: You don't set it off?

Lindsey Vonn: I don't know. It doesn't set it off. Thankfully.

Sharyn Alfonsi: I read that your family's said maybe you should retire.

Lindsey Vonn: Oh yeah.

Sharyn Alfonsi: What did they say?

Lindsey Vonn: They're very vocal about that. Yeah, you know, after I blew out my knee for the second time, my family said, "Well, you know, Lindsey, don't you think it's time now to just call it a day? You've had so much success. You know, you're gonna be crippled if you keep going." And I said "Well, then I will be crippled. I don't care." I—

Sharyn Alfonsi: Really?

Lindsey Vonn: Yeah. I mean, I'm sure—here's the thing. I'm really hoping, and this is what I'm banking on. I'm banking that medical science will be at a stage, when I'm done skiing, they will just come up with something to fix my knee.

Sharyn Alfonsi: You think that's gonna happen. And if not, you're okay wheeling around?

Lindsey Vonn: I'm fine with that, you know. I will use my body to the best of my ability until it can no longer function.