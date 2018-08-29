Lindsey Graham faults Jeff Sessions for "zero-tolerance" policy

Sen. Lindsey Graham brought up the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy that resulted in separated families when asked if there is any substantive basis for firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Graham made the comments in an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson that airs Thursday.

Graham told some media outlets last week he believes the president may replace Sessions after the November midterm elections, following the president's repeated attacks on the nation's top law enforcement officer.

In his interview with Dickerson, Graham said the problems between the president and Sessions "go well beyond" Sessions' recusal from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, and the president "needs a Cabinet he's confident in." Dickerson then asked if there is cause unrelated to the Mueller probe for firing Sessions.

"I think you serve at the pleasure of the president," Graham said.

But when Dickerson noted the president could fire a Cabinet member for any reason and asked if there is a substantive basis for firing Sessions, Graham brought up immigration.

"I think the immigration issue was poorly handled. The zero-tolerance program, I don't know where that came from," Graham said. "And I think that sort of blindsided the president. The bottom line is, this relationship is not working, it's not good for the Department of Justice."

Here is the exchange between Graham and Dickerson: