Former aide to N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul arrested, FBI says

NEW YORK - A former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning, the FBI confirmed.

Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff, was arrested, along with her husband Chris Hu, the FBI said.

It happened Tuesday morning in Manhasset on Long Island.

The exact charges are under a sealed indictment.

Sun and Hu are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

Sun's Long Island home was searched back in July, although the reason for the search was not disclosed.

Sources told CBS News New York that Sun has held several positions in state government starting in 2012.

Sources familiar with the case said that, in 2023, evidence of misconduct was discovered while Sun worked at the state Department of Labor.

That evidence was turned over to law enforcement.

"This individual was hired by the executive chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process," Hochul's Press Secretary Avi Small said.

