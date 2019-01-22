Library of Congress apologizes for tweeting about Stonewall Jackson on MLK Day

The Library of Congress apologized for what it called a "pre-programmed" tweet that on MLK Day noted that it was Confederate General Stonewall Jackson's birthday.

"We published a post earlier today that was pre-programmed from our Today in History site about Stonewall Jackson because Jan. 21 was his date of birth. We sincerely regret publishing this tweet on the day that we celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.," the tweet said.

"Today in History: Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson born, 1824 #hbd #otd #tih," the original Library of Congress tweet said.

After Robert E. Lee, Jackson was perhaps the best known Confederate general of the Civil War.