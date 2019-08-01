Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski "seriously considering" a run for Senate in New Hampshire

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told CBS News that he is "seriously considering" launching a campaign for Senate in New Hampshire to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

CBS News' Major Garrett reports that Lewandowski will join President Trump on Air Force One en route to Ohio Thursday night to discuss the potential Senate bid. Lewandowski has checked with Trump allies and feels very confident all the key elements of the GOP apparatus – the Trump re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senate Committee – would support his campaign.

Garrett reports that those close to the situation say Lewandowski began seriously considering the race slightly more than a week ago. Lewandowski believes with a Trump endorsement, he would be the clear GOP frontrunner in any primary and could run a competitive race against Shaheen. Sources say Lewandowksi is not discouraged by Mr. Trump's narrow loss in New Hampshire in 2016, or that of GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte that same year, because he believes the state GOP is more unified and pro-Trump now than it was then. No final decision has been reached, but sources say many signs point to Lewandowski making this race.

"I'm seriously considering it," Lewandowski told CBS News. His interest in the race was first reported by New Hampshire local station WMUR.

Lewandowski was fired from his position as campaign manager in June 2016, after aggressively grabbing a reporter. However, he has remained a staunch ally of the president and informal adviser. The report by former special counsel Robert Mueller revealed that the president ordered ally Corey Lewandowski to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of the Russia investigation to possible election-meddling only. Lewandowski didn't follow through.

Shaheen is one of the most popular senators in the country, with a 54% approval rating in her state, according to Morning Consult.