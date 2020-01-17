Lev Parnas says Trump tried to fire Yovanovitch "at least four or five" times

Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, said Thursday night that Mr. Trump tried to fire former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch "at least four or five" times before she was eventually removed from her post.

"The president kept firing her, and she wouldn't leave," Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Parnas described one of those attempts in detail. He told Maddow that on April 30, 2018, he dined with Mr. Trump, Don Jr., and two to three other people in a private section of the Trump Hotel.

At the dinner, he alleged, he told Mr. Trump that Yovanovitch had been bad-mouthing him and saying he would be impeached — prompting Mr. Trump to turn to an aide and say "fire her."

The aide said no, Parnas said, because Pompeo hadn't yet been confirmed — although Maddow noted that Pompeo had actually been confirmed, but hadn't been sworn in.

Parnas also loosely described other instances in which Mr. Trump allegedly tried to fire Yovanovitch, including one in which he allegedly yelled at his assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, to do it for him. He also said both Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton refused to fire her, although he did not provide concrete evidence backing any of these allegations.

Yovanovitch was not recalled to Washington until more than a year after the alleged dinner, in May 2019. Maddow said that the State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

In response to the first half of Parnas' interview, which aired Wednesday night, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called him "a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison."

"The facts haven't changed — the president did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start," she added.

Parnas, 47, and his associate Igor Fruman are accused of helping Giuliani in his attempts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. Parnas, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, and Fruman, originally from Belarus, were arrested on campaign finance charges at Dulles International Airport in October.

Parnas also alleged during the interview that Mr. Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, was "absolutely" aware of his and Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine.

"Everybody was in the loop," he said, adding that Sekulow disapproved of the efforts and "wanted to stay away" from what was happening. Parnas did not provide concrete evidence showing that Sekulow was aware of the extent of Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine.

Parnas also implicated two of Mr. Trump's other lawyers, Kevin Downing and John Dowd. He told Maddow he called Giuliani once Congress sought his cooperation with the impeachment inquiry, and Giuliani connected him with Dowd.

Dowd originally said he would represent him, Parnas said, but called back 15 minutes later to say that Sekulow had told him it would be a conflict of interest to work with both Parnas and Mr. Trump. Parnas said he insisted the president would approve it, and directed Dowd to check with Mr. Trump.

Dowd called back a few minutes later, Parnas said, and told him that Mr. Trump had allowed it. "You are one lucky guy," Parnas claims Dowd said.

The partnership was short-lived, however, as Parnas fired Dowd and Downing once he was arrested. He told Maddow the trio had a heated jailhouse confrontation in which he felt that the lawyers were trying to convince him to take the fall for Mr. Trump.

"I called Downing to come there. And I started seeing in the process of the bail stuff, the way things were going on ... I didn't feel that they were trying to get me out," Parnas said, adding "John Dowd instead of comforting me and trying to calm me down and telling me 'it's going to be OK, don't worry' he started talking to me like a drill sergeant."

He said Dowd's general message was "Be a good boy," although he acknowledged he didn't remember the exact words.

When asked if he felt pressured "to sacrifice yourself to protect Trump," Parnas said, "That's the way I felt."

"They tried to keep me quiet," he added.