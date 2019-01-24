"Let It Go": Dad and 4-year-old son wear "Frozen" dresses, dance in viral video

A dad from Norway made his son's day when he dressed up like Elsa from "Frozen" and danced to "Let It Go" around their living room. And now, video of the epic dance has gone viral, putting a smile on millions of people's faces around the world.

Ørjan Burøe, a comedian, says like most kids, his 4-year-old son named Dexter loves "Frozen."

"He's just the biggest fan of Elsa at the moment," Burøe told CBS News. "I thought maybe I should try to see it through his eyes." That meant getting into character. The dad bought two "Frozen" costumes on Ebay so he and his son could play dress-up.

Dad and son wear "Frozen" costumes, dance to "Let It Go" BEST DAD: When his son wanted to dance to "Frozen" songs, this dad put on an Elsa costume and danced with him – because it's important to just "let it go" and be yourself 💙 https://cbsn.ws/2RKYNvR Posted by CBS News on Thursday, January 24, 2019

Burøe filmed their epic dance to "Let It Go," and he hopes the video teaches a valuable lesson: "It's important to embarrass yourself and let it go," he said.

The comedian said he likes to post family videos on social media because "a lot of people use social media in a negative way ... I think it's more important to give them something to make it happy."

Burøe said is son is drawn to "Frozen" because Elsa is a strong character and kids don't judge by gender. "Just like kids don't see color of skin," the dad said. "He just sees something that's great. For him, Elsa is a superhero."

Burøe said he wanted Dexter to feel free. "It's important to teach children that you can do whatever you want to do, and not put prejudice all over them," he said. "Soon enough you will find out who you're going to be in life."