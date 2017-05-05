Lemon tarts from chef Didier Elena

Award-winning chef Didier Elena has worked in restaurants around the world but recently put down roots as the culinary director at Chefs Club in New York and Aspen, where a rotating lineup of star chefs create menus highlighting seasonal ingredients.
Here is one of Elena's signature dessert recipes.
Prep time: 1 hour | Chill time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 15-30 minutes | Total time: 2 hours
Serves: 12
Tarts:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 ¾ cups butter
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 5 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup almond meal
1. Preheat oven 350 degrees.
2. Place flour, sugar, almond meal, butter and salt in a food processor.
3. Pulse briefly until mixture forms large crumbs.
4. Add eggs and vanilla extract.
5. Pulse until a dough is formed.
6. Remove from processor and roll out to ¼ inch thick.
7. Lie dough in tart pan with a removable bottom.
8. Chill for 30 minutes, covered.
9. Dock (poke) dough with fork and bake until golden brown.
Crème Citron:
- 5 lemons, juiced and zested
- 5 eggs
- 3 sheets of gelatin
- ¼ cup heavy cream (whipped)
1. Bloom gelatin in ice water.
2. In a double boiler over medium-low heat, slowly whisk lemon juice, zest and eggs together to form a custard.
3. Whisk in gelatin to dissolve.
4. Strain through a sieve.
5. Cool and fold in whipped cream.
6. Pour into tart shell.