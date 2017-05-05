CBS News May 5, 2017, 4:55 PM

Lemon tarts from chef Didier Elena

Award-winning chef Didier Elena has worked in restaurants around the world but recently put down roots as the culinary director at Chefs Club in New York and Aspen, where a rotating lineup of star chefs create menus highlighting seasonal ingredients.

Here is one of Elena's signature dessert recipes.

Prep time: 1 hour | Chill time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 15-30 minutes | Total time: 2 hours

Serves: 12

Tarts:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 ¾ cups butter
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 5 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup almond meal

1. Preheat oven 350 degrees.

2. Place flour, sugar, almond meal, butter and salt in a food processor.

3. Pulse briefly until mixture forms large crumbs.

4. Add eggs and vanilla extract.

5. Pulse until a dough is formed.

6. Remove from processor and roll out to ¼ inch thick.

7. Lie dough in tart pan with a removable bottom.

8. Chill for 30 minutes, covered.

9. Dock (poke) dough with fork and bake until golden brown.

Crème Citron:

  • 5 lemons, juiced and zested
  • 5 eggs
  • 3 sheets of gelatin
  • ¼ cup heavy cream (whipped)

1. Bloom gelatin in ice water.

2. In a double boiler over medium-low heat, slowly whisk lemon juice, zest and eggs together to form a custard.

3. Whisk in gelatin to dissolve.

4. Strain through a sieve.

5. Cool and fold in whipped cream.

6. Pour into tart shell.

