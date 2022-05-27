LeBron James surprises Ohio kids on their last day of school

Students at the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio gathered on the last day of school — and got a huge surprise. LeBron James walked in the room and the kids went wild.

The Los Angeles Laker created the elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through his LeBron James Family Foundation.

The school posted several videos and photos of the shocked kids on social media. "We ALL needed this after this year. Thank you [LeBron James] for the hugs, high-fives, love, and words of wisdom. Proud to be a part of this family and striving to change the world," I Promise School tweeted.

Sometimes, there just aren’t words when your hometown hero @kingjames walks into the room. 😮🤪 🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJrHkBmHQs — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) May 26, 2022

The foundation and Akron Public Schools opened the doors of the I Promise School in 2018 with a mission to help the most at-risk students and families in Akron.

The school provides free tuition, transportation, uniforms, a bike and helmet to kids. They also provide a food pantry to parents and GED and job placement services. On top of that, they also provide guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron to every student who graduates.

"Appreciate y'all letting me crash your last day of school [I Promise School]l!! 🙏🏾 Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. ❤️👑 Don't forget what we talked about," James wrote on Instagram.

Love my kids soooooooo much!!!! https://t.co/dVf09LwHQG — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 26, 2022

This is not the first time James surprised students at the school. In 2020 James gave students a life-changing surprise – four years of college — tuition free — at Kent State for qualifying students if they choose to go there. Students also received a full year of room and board for free.