LeBron James surprises students with $1 million check for new gym

NBA superstar LeBron James has announced a $1 million grant for a new gym at an elementary school in his home state of Ohio. The Los Angeles Lakers forward surprised hundreds of students at the "I Promise School" with a check from Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation on Wednesday.

Students gathered at James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, for the surprise announcement, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. The shocked children erupted in cheers when they saw the former Cleveland Cavaliers hero.

"The best place for me at the end of the school year growing up was right here in this gym where you guys are right now," LeBron said. "And now I have the opportunity to bring it to you right up the street at your guys' school. This is all for you guys."

We’re shook. 😱@kingjames & @DICKS Foundation just told us they’re building us a new gym! 🤯😭 pic.twitter.com/zxFMVSUor2 — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) May 10, 2019

The $1 million grant will go toward building a new gym for students to use for physical education and after-school sports.

"To my kids, this is more than a gym. The DICK'S Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities," James said. "I believe the sky is the limit for these kids and the results we're seeing are just the beginning."

The I Promise School is a public school founded in partnership with Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation. It opened in 2018.

The announcement came as the Lakers couldn't reach an agreement earlier this week with James' former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, nixing a possible reunion, ESPN reported.The Cavs went to three straight NBA Finals under Lue, winning the title in 2016. Frustrated fans will hold a protest outside the Staples Center Friday demanding changes following a sixth straight losing season, CBS Los Angeles reported.