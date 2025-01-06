FDA sets limits on lead in some baby foods

New study reveals 60% of baby foods in U.S. fail to meet nutritional health standards

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is for the first time setting guidelines for levels of lead in processed baby foods such as jarred fruits and vegetables.

Part of an effort to reduce exposure to a toxic metal that causes developmental and neurological issues in children, the action announced on Monday offers only voluntary — not mandatory — limits for food manufacturers. But the agency can take enforcement action if it finds foods that surpass its recommended limits.

The FDA guidance caps lead levels for children younger than 2 at 10 parts per billion for fruits, most vegetables, grain and meat mixtures, yogurts, custards and puddings, and single-ingredient meats. It sets a limit of 20 parts per billion for single-ingredient root vegetables and for dry infant cereals.

The directive covers packaged processed foods sold in jars, pouches, tubs or boxes. By contrast, the new limits don't cover grain-based snacks like puffs and teething biscuits, despite some research indicating the products have higher levels of lead. It also doesn't limit other metals like cadmium that have been found in baby foods.

"FDA's actions today are a step forward and will help protect children," said Thomas Galligan, a scientist with the Center for Science in the Public Interest. "However, the agency took too long to act and ignored important public input that could have strengthened these standards."

Between October 2023 and April 2024, more than 560 children fell ill after consuming lead-tainted apple cinnamon puree, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The amount of lead detected in those products were more than 2,000 times higher than the FDA's maximum allowable limit.

Exposure to lead in utero, infancy and early childhood can lead to harmful neurological effects like learning and behavior disabilities and lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is linked to kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects.

contributed to this report.