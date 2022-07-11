Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's "Funny Girl"

It's Lea Michele's turn at the parade. The former "Glee" and "Spring Awakening" star will officially star as Fanny Brice in Broadway's "Funny Girl," the show announced Monday.

"A dream come true is an understatement," Michelle said Monday. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway."

Michele will replace the show's current star Beanie Feldstein, who has starred in the role since the production began in April. The revival, which is the musical's first time back on a Broadway stage in 58 years, has received less than stellar reviews from critics. The show was only nominated for one Tony Award, a nomination for Jared Grimes as a featured actor.

On Sunday, Feldstein announced she would end her run even earlier than expected due to the production taking the show "in a different direction." Her last show will be on July 31.

Cast member Jane Lynch, who starred with Michele in "Glee," is also scheduled to leave the show on September 25 and will be replaced by Tovah Feldshuh.

Michele is no stranger to Funny Girl. During her time as a cast member on "Glee," her character, Rachel Berry, had a dogged determination to follow the life and career of Broadway legend Barbara Streisand, including starring as Fanny Brice. Towards the end of the show, Berry is eventually cast in the "Funny Girl" reboot, which leads her to a life as a Broadway star and Tony Award winner.

In real life, she will begin starring in shows staring September 6.