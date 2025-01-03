Watch Live: Las Vegas police giving updates on Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel

Police in Las Vegas are giving updates Friday afternoon on the Cybertruck explosion that happened outside the Trump International Hotel on New Year's Day.

Police identified Matthew Alan Livelsberger, a 37-year-old active duty member of the Army Special Forces, as the driver of the Cybertruck. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday the county coroner had determined Livelsberger shot himself in the head before the explosion.

The Cybertruck had been rented in Denver by Livelsberger, the police department's Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a briefing Thursday.