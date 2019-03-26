San Francisco Giants chief suspended over physical altercation with wife

San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer was suspended over a physical altercation he had with his wife that was caught on video earlier this month, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Baer will be suspended without pay through July 1.

A video obtained by TMZ showed Baer's wife toppling to the ground from a chair at a San Francisco plaza while he was reaching for a cellphone in her hand March 1. "Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Authorities in San Francisco announced last week that Baer wouldn't face criminal charges. The commissioner said the league investigated the incident and that he met with Baer.

"Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community," Manfred said. "Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct."

Baer took a leave of absence from the team March 4, and the league said the time he's taken off since then would be part of his unpaid suspension. On Tuesday, Baer said he accepted the punishment.

The league also said Baer would have to be evaluated by an expert to make a treatment and counseling plan. "My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community," Baer said in a statement. "I will now immediately begin the significant work ahead of me to listen and learn from my mistakes and to seek professional advice."

The announcement comes two days before baseball's opening day in the U.S. The board of directors of the team's ownership group named Rob Dean as acting CEO and said Baer would remain president and CEO after the suspension.