Sean Kingston's mother arrested during SWAT raid at singer's South Florida mansion

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after singer Sean Kingston's mother was arrested this Thursday on fraud charges at the artist's Southwest Ranches home, a Broward County community located 22 miles northwest of Miami.

CBS News Miami's Chopper 4 spotted several officers at the home as well as the Broward Sheriff's Office mobile command center, a vehicle used to coordinate police operations.

According to court filings from February 2024, the Jamaican-American musical artist, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, lives at that property. A county records search found that the home is owned by a limited liability company.

Following an investigation that began in Dania Beach, BSO's Dania Beach District deputies along with members of BSO's Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT served arrest and search warrants at the home.

As a result, Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.

According to The Miami Herald, Kingston, who was renting the mansion, is accused of not completing payments on a $150,000 entertainment system that included a 232-inch television.

Sean Kingston's legal troubles

Kingston, 34, is known for his hit songs "Beautiful Girls," "Fire Burning," and "Eenie Meenie."

In 2021, music video producer GXDLIKE accused Kingston of punching him in the face and threatening him with a gun, TMZ reported. Kingston has denied those claims.

In 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest for grand theft after he reportedly received jewelry but never paid for it. Over the years, Kingston has issued with jewelers. He's been sued several times for allegedly receiving items and then not paying for them.

In 2016, Kingston got into a fight and was robbed of a $300,000 chain at the Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In 2011, Kingston crashed his watercraft into a bridge in Miami Beach. He was seriously injured, and a female passenger was also hurt. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While being treated, doctors discovered that he had torn his aorta and had to undergo heart surgery.