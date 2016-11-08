Lady Gaga's jacket draws Nazi comparisons from alt-right
Lady Gaga paid tribute to Michael Jackson on Monday night at Hillary Clinton's final rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, by wearing the same jacket the pop icon wore on a 1990 visit to the White House.
Gaga wore a black buttoned military jacket with a red armband, and the alt-right quickly compared her to a Nazi.
Prominent alt-right activist and author Mike Cernovich joked, "Lady GaGa comes out as alt-right. #ImVotingBecause." He also took a poll asking his followers, "At tonight's Hillary rally, does Gaga look more like a Nazi or a Satanist?"
The Drudge Report tweeted, "GAGA 'NAZI' FOR HILLARY."
Lady Gaga bought 55 pieces from Jackson's wardrobe in 2012 and tweeted at the time, "The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide."
Actress Martha Plimpton tweeted a photo of Jackson wearing the same jacket during a White House visit with George Bush and called the tribute "moving."
Editor's note: Tweets by comedian Tim Young and Free Beacon staff writer Stephen Gutowski have been removed from this article. Neither are associated with the alt-right.