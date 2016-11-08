Lady Gaga's jacket draws Nazi comparisons from alt-right

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Michael Jackson on Monday night at Hillary Clinton's final rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, by wearing the same jacket the pop icon wore on a 1990 visit to the White House.

Gaga wore a black buttoned military jacket with a red armband, and the alt-right quickly compared her to a Nazi.

Prominent alt-right activist and author Mike Cernovich joked, "Lady GaGa comes out as alt-right. #ImVotingBecause." He also took a poll asking his followers, "At tonight's Hillary rally, does Gaga look more like a Nazi or a Satanist?"

At tonight's Hillary rally, does Gaga look more like a Nazi or a Satanist? — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 8, 2016

The Drudge Report tweeted, "GAGA 'NAZI' FOR HILLARY."

GAGA 'NAZI' FOR HILLARY https://t.co/muUCVauLBu — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) November 8, 2016

#SpiritCooking satanist Lady Gaga dresses up like a Nazi to promote Hillary Clinton. Could this election be any more telling? #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/wMElzoKBb4 — VOTE TRUMP 🇺🇸 (@michelle4trump) November 8, 2016

RALLY ENDS WITH NAZI SALUTE: Outrage as Lady Gaga’s bizarre costume at Clinton rally is likened to a Nazi uniform https://t.co/HCk9rhZrms — VOTE TRUMP! (@TheDonaldNews) November 8, 2016

LADY GAGA SCANDAL: Wow! This is going to blow up in #Hillary's face in the morning. Very very nasty overt Nazi symbolism. #Trump2016 https://t.co/tdrhiXTefa — ViveLaFrance (@vivelafra) November 8, 2016

Lady Gaga bought 55 pieces from Jackson's wardrobe in 2012 and tweeted at the time, "The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide."

Actress Martha Plimpton tweeted a photo of Jackson wearing the same jacket during a White House visit with George Bush and called the tribute "moving."

Lady Gaga wore Michael Jackson's suit to Hillary's rally. That's pretty phenomenal. Moving, even. pic.twitter.com/X1RTNBrCwb — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) November 8, 2016

Editor's note: Tweets by comedian Tim Young and Free Beacon staff writer Stephen Gutowski have been removed from this article. Neither are associated with the alt-right.