L.A. offering free COVID-19 tests to all residents, a first for US big cities

Los Angeles is offering free coronavirus testing to all residents, the first major U.S. city to go that route, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday. The tests will be available whether or not they have symptoms.

Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested. Sign up at https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl. pic.twitter.com/TYqo6Bzwxe — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2020

Until now, tests were reserved for people displaying symptoms and frontline employees such as healthcare and grocery store workers.

People can sign up online for appointments starting immediately. Priority will still be given to people with symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

People will be able to go back for tests several times: There's no limit.

Public health experts agree easily available, widespread testing is a vital part of any plan to reopen the economy after lockdowns and other measures designed to curb the virus' spread.