Kylie Jenner's baby name post most-liked Instagram picture of all time

LOS ANGELES -- Kylie Jenner is the new "bey" of Instagram. The reality star's baby-name announcement became the most popular post on the social media site Wednesday, surpassing Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement of 2017.

Jenner shared a photo Tuesday of her new daughter's tiny hand captioned with the baby's name, Stormi Webster. The post had collected nearly 15 million "likes" by Wednesday evening, compared with 11.2 million for Beyoncé's pregnancy photo.

Born on February 1, Stormi is the first child for Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The 20-year-old Jenner is the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She kept largely out of public view during her pregnancy. In a social media post earlier this week, she said pregnancy was "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience" and that she will "miss it."

Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian, is pregnant with her first child. Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child, Chicago, born via a surrogate, in January.