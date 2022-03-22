Kylie Jenner changes baby's name from Wolf six weeks after birth

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son named Wolf, about six weeks ago – but now, his name isn't Wolf anymore. The business mogul announced on Instagram on Monday that she and Travis Scott will change the name because it "didn't really feel like it was him."

Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, are also parents to a daughter, Stormi Webster. Jenner and her siblings are known for picking unique baby names – from Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, to Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

Jenner, however, appears to be the only member of the family to backtrack on a name. The 24-year-old has yet to reveal what her son's new name will be.

Her announcement came the same day she released a nearly 10-minute video on YouTube called "To Our Son," which chronicled major events during her pregnancy with her second child, like her baby shower.

In the video, she reveals her son had the same due date as Stormi's birthday, February 1. He was, however, born on February 2.

Jenner also released a "To Our Daughter" video after Stormi was born in 2018 – not only commemorating her pregnancy, but officially announcing to the world for the first time that she had been pregnant.

Fans did know Jenner was pregnant this time around, but she still managed to surprise them with the baby's name switch.