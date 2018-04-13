Kyle Plush's death is latest incident involving 911 system riddled with issues

A teenager trapped in a minivan made desperate pleas to 9-1-1 for help, but responders didn't get there in time. It happened in Cincinnati -- focusing new attention on the city's troubled emergency response system.

Kyle Plush, 16, had to use voice commands to call 911. He was trapped in the back of his minivan, while his phone was in the front.



"I'm stuck in my van outside the Seven Hills [unintelligible] parking lot," Plush said.

"The Seven Hills what parking lot?" the dispatcher asked.

"Send help, I am going to die here," Plush said.



Police said Plush was reaching for his tennis gear in the back when the third row of the 2004 Honda Odessy collapsed, pinning him upside down and crushing his chest.



Twelve minutes after he called, police were at the scene but couldn't locate him. While they were there, Plush called 911 again and gave specifics on his car -- and his last wishes.



"I probably do not have much time left, so tell my mom that I love her if I die," Plush said. "I'm stuck in my gold Honda Odyssey. This is not a joke, this is not a joke, I am stuck in my gold Honda Odyssey van."



The 911 operator, who has been put on leave, didn't relay the make or model to police, and police officers gave up after 11 minutes. She claims she couldn't hear Plush and her computer froze.

Critics say it is the latest incident in a 911 system riddled with issues. Cincinnati's mayor John Cranley said Friday the problems of management, supervision and technology have plagued the 911 center for years.

"Time's up for waiting for our 9-1-1 system to fix itself," said Councilman Chris Seelbach. "We have to take urgent action immediately to have a system in place that ensures that you can call three numbers and within minutes police and fire officers will be on the scene."

Six hours after the first 911 call, Plush's father discovered his son in car. Internal police records show that the 911 operator who was put on leave, received an "unacceptable" rating for her performance.