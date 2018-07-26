Kristen Stewart to star in Elizabeth Banks' "Charlie's Angels" reboot

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are set to star in the latest "Charlie's Angels" reboot, reports ET. Elizabeth Banks will direct the film and also play Bosley.

Scott is best known for her upcoming role in the live-action "Aladdin" film, while "Charlie's Angels" will be Balinska's big break. In the 2000 version of "Charlie's Angels," Bill Murray played John Bosley, with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu starring as Angels. In 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," late comedian Bernie Mac played Jimmy Bosley, John's adoptive brother.

"'Charlie's Angels,' for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s," Banks said in a statement. "This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn't be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world."

The film will follow the next generation of Angels working for Charlie, and is set for release on Sept. 27, 2019.

In February, Stewart told ET that she was hoping to take part in the film, saying, "I would love to do it. I'm an enormous fan of Liz Banks and I think that she's the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way."

She also said now is the perfect time to revisit the Angels. "The movie should still be fun, but if you ground it and make it about women that really know how to help each other, it'll be perfect to release now. We're all together and strong."

In June, Drew Barrymore gave her blessing to the upcoming sequel and Angels.

"I am just excited for them, you know, because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women across and what they can do while loving them and wanting to date them, and working side by side with them, but there's just something about Charlie's Angels, that make men and women so happy!" she told ET. "And it's so positive. So if they keep that alive, you know in this new integration, it's just going to be great."