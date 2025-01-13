Kohl's is closing 27 stores. Here's which locations are shutting their doors.

Kohl's, the struggling department store retail chain, is planning to close dozens of "underperforming" store locations around the U.S. by April, the company announced.

"While Kohl's continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores," the company said in announcing the store closures.

Kohl's said said employees at the affected stores will either be offered severance pay or the opportunity to seek work at another location. The publicly listed retailer operates more than 1,150 stores across the U.S.

Kohl's will also shutter its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in May when the lease on the facility expires, as new technologies allow Kohl's to fulfill more orders from its store locations.

Kohl's said in November that its net sales for the third quarter fell nearly 9% from a year ago, $3.5 billion. The company reported net income of $22 million, down from $59 million for the same period in 2023. Kohl's shares have fallen more than 50% of the last 12 months.

Many large brick-and-mortar retailers continue to shrink their physical footprint. For example, Macy's late last year announced the closure of 66 stores as part of its turnaround strategy.

Retail industry closures soared in 2024, with more than 7,100 stores shutting down through the end of November — a 69% jump from the same time last year, according to research firm CoreSight.

Here's a list of the 27 Kohl's stores that are closing.

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz