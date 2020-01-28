Watch live: Kobe Byrant's high school basketball coach holds press conference

Kobe Bryant's high school basketball coach is holding a news conference on Tuesday, two days after the 41-year-old NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area.

Lower Merion High School's basketball coach, Gregg Downer, coached Bryant from 1992-1996. Bryant led the high school team to the state championship in 1996 before going straight to the NBA.

How to watch Gregg Downer's press conference

What: Kobe Byrant's high school basketball coach holds a press conference

Kobe Byrant's high school basketball coach holds a press conference Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Time: 1 pm. ET

1 pm. ET Location: Lower Merion School District Administrative Offices, Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Lower Merion School District Administrative Offices, Ardmore, Pennsylvania Online stream: Watch live in the player above

In a statement this week, Downer called Bryant his hero, CBS Philly reports.

"Never have I witnessed such passion, work ethic, and intensity — such a unique and purposeful drive for greatness," Downer said.

"Kobe set the standard," he said. "He was our superman."

Downer called Bryant a "phenomenal athlete," but said he was "an even better father."

"It is not often in life you see pure greatness. I was lucky enough to have a front row seat to it for four years. He pushed me as a coach to be better and I pushed him right back. It was a beautiful, winning combination for which I will forever be grateful," Downer added.

The school said in a statement that Bryant's connection to Lower Merion High School raised its profile worldwide.

"Our school community will always be grateful for his ongoing generosity to his alma mater, including his dedication of our Kobe Bryant Gymnasium and his support of our boys' and girls' basketball teams," it said.