With King Charles' coronation just days away, poll finds 70% of young Brits "not interested" in royal family

What to expect at the coronation of King Charles III

London — A large majority of younger British people — 70% between the ages of 18 and 35 — say they're "not interested" in their own country's royal family, according to a new poll commissioned by CBS News partner network BBC News. The poll, conducted by U.K. polling company YouGov for the BBC, sought to gauge attitudes toward the monarchy in Britain ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

One of the questions was: "How interested are you in the royal family?"

Only 7% from the young adult age group said they were "very interested," while 23% said they were "quite interested," a step down from the previous level. On the other hand, 36% responded "not very interested," while another 34% said they were "not at all interested," totalling 70% of the young respondents — and age was a key factor in the breakdown of responses.

In contrast, 58% of people over the age of 65 said they were interested in the royal family, while 42% said they were not interested.

The poll also broke down data by ethnicity to try to determine how people of color view the monarchy compared to white British residents. It found that British people of color are less interested in the royal family than white people.

Only 33% of people of color of any age expressed interest in the royal family, with 67% saying they were not interested, according to the poll, while overall 44% of white people said they were interested versus 55% who said they were not.