Death of Kim Wall: Verdict in Peter Madsen's murder trial expected today

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A verdict is expected at the Copenhagen City Court Wednesday on whether Danish inventor Peter Madsen tortured and murdered a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip. Madsen, 47, is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse over the death of Kim Wall. Madsen has denied murder and said Wall died accidentally inside the submarine, but has confessed to cutting her up and throwing her body parts into the sea.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen has claimed Wall's murder was sexually motivated and premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing. He has sought a life sentence for Madsen.

Madsen's defense lawyer has said he should only be sentenced for cutting Wall into pieces. The cause of death has never been established.

Scanpix Denmark/Bax Lindhardt/via Reuters

When Judge Anette Burkoe reads the verdict, it will not be seen outside the Nordic region because of broadcasting restrictions decided by the Copenhagen City Court.

Testifying during the trial, Madsen repeatedly claimed that Wall died accidentally inside the UC3 Nautilus while he was on deck. He said Wall, "had a wonderful evening until it ended in an accident," but denied that any sexual activity had taken place between them.

Madsen had offered shifting explanations for Wall's death prior to the trial. He initially told authorities he had dropped Wall off on an Copenhagen island several hours into their submarine trip. Then he said that Wall died accidentally inside the submarine when a hatch fell and hit her on the head.

AP

Early in March, he told the court he had found Wall lifeless after a sudden pressure problem in the submarine.

"I could not open the hatches. I heard Kim, it was not good," he said. He added that he tried to give her first aid when he finally reached her, but stopped because it was impossible to stay inside. "There was a risk of having a submarine with two deaths," he told the court.