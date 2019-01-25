Model and actress Kim Porter died from pneumonia, coroner says

Coroner office officials say former model and actress Kim Porter died last year from lobar pneumonia. The Los Angeles coroner's office on Friday released the results of its investigation into Porter's Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.

The 47-year-old was also a former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the pair had three children together. Combs eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim and producer Russell Simmons attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks.

Actress Kim Porter and mogul Sean "Puffy" Combs arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Combs called Porter "more than a soul" mate in a tweet after her death.

The couple dated on and off for 13 years before splitting for good in 2007. The two shared twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20.

The actress appeared on the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" in 2006 and 2007 and in the film "Mama I Want to Sing" in 2011.

Porter and Diddy broke up and reconciled several times. In 2002, amid a breakup, Porter even sued Combs for more child support, but the two got back together and welcomed their twins in 2006. Six months later, they broke up for good. Porter said it was her decision to leave Diddy.

"In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean ["Diddy" Combs] and our family," she said. "I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children."