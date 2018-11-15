Actress and model Kim Porter, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, is dead at 47

Model and actress Kim Porter, who dated Diddy for several years and shared three children with him, died Thursday. Porter, who also appeared on Diddy's VH1 reality show "I Want to Work for Diddy," was 47.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," her rep said in a statement. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Los Angeles police told ET that North Hollywood officers responded to a death investigation call at a Toluca Lake, California, residence. A cause of death has not been announced, but a source told TMZ, who broke the news, that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia.

Porter rose to fame when she began dating Diddy in 1994. The couple dated on and off for 13 years before splitting for good in 2007. The two shared twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20. Porter also had a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her former marriage to producer Al B. Sure!

The actress appeared on the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" in 2006 and 2007 and in the film "Mama I Want to Sing" in 2011.

Porter and Diddy broke up and reconciled several times. In 2002, amid a breakup, Porter even sued Combs for more child support, but the two got back together and welcomed their twins in 2006. Six months later, they broke up for good. Porter said it was her decision to leave Diddy.

"In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean ["Diddy" Combs] and our family," she said. "I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children."

Porter was well-liked in the music industry, especially the hip-hop community. Janelle Monae said that Porter helped start her career, saying, "You lovingly connected me with two key players that helped move my career forward."

Missy Elliott remembered Porter as a devoted mother.

My heart just aches so much 4 her children😥😞She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time😞🙏🏾 #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH

& KIND HEART🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018

50 Cent sent his condolences to Diddy, tweeting, "R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type s**t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."

🙏🏽 RIP #KimPorter. This is truly sad and unreal ❤️ https://t.co/dzvH0TZSbz — Ciara (@ciara) November 16, 2018

The times spent with you and your family over the years will be treasured. Rest in power Kim Porter. My condolences to the Combs and Porter families. pic.twitter.com/rsc7bqyOYS — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 16, 2018

I am absolutely wrecked by this news. Kim Porter was amazing human being one of the best moms I’ve ever met. Her disposition was always warm & fun

Just gutted for her children & family & everyone who loved her

Rest In Heaven, Kim

We’ll love up and support your family 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gBlBfNGOzU — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) November 16, 2018