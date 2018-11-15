CBSN
CBS News November 16, 2018, 10:29 AM

Actress and model Kim Porter, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, is dead at 47

Kim Porter on April 27, 2017 in New York City. 

Getty

Model and actress Kim Porter, who dated Diddy for several years and shared three children with him, died Thursday. Porter, who also appeared on Diddy's VH1 reality show "I Want to Work for Diddy," was 47.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," her rep said in a statement. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Los Angeles police told ET that North Hollywood officers responded to a death investigation call at a Toluca Lake, California, residence. A cause of death has not been announced, but a source told TMZ, who broke the news, that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia.

Porter rose to fame when she began dating Diddy in 1994. The couple dated on and off for 13 years before splitting for good in 2007. The two shared twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20. Porter also had a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her former marriage to producer Al B. Sure!

The actress appeared on the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" in 2006 and 2007 and in the film "Mama I Want to Sing" in 2011.

Porter and Diddy broke up and reconciled several times. In 2002, amid a breakup, Porter even sued Combs for more child support, but the two got back together and welcomed their twins in 2006. Six months later, they broke up for good. Porter said it was her decision to leave Diddy. 

"In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean ["Diddy" Combs] and our family," she said. "I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children."

Porter was well-liked in the music industry, especially the hip-hop community. Janelle Monae said that Porter helped start her career, saying, "You lovingly connected me with two key players that helped move my career forward."

View this post on Instagram

Kim meant so much to so many , but to me and @Wondaland she was the woman who single handedly changed our lives . When I moved to ATL , I was passionate about being an artist but had not gained much exposure . If it had not been for you and the Three Brown Girls (Your company w/ Nicole Johnson & Eboni Elektra) belief in me & inviting me out to do your open mic night “Lip Service” at Justin’s restaurant, my career would have been on another path . You lovingly connected me with two key players that helped move my career forward , @bigboi & @diddy . I am forever indebted to you . When the headlines talk about you I pray they talk about the platform your company gave new and up and coming artists in Atlanta . YOU WERE A CONNECTOR . You were a champion of women in the industry . YOU WERE A BOSS moving through this life with so much style and grace . I am happy we got to hug and talk at Puff’s party but man do I wish I could have told you one more time how much I love you . I am heartbroken . You were light . You were supportive . You were stunning . You were kind ALWAYS . You were creative . You were as real as they came . You were an incredible mother . You were rare . I’ll forever miss you my Sagittarius sister . I am praying so hard for you @diddy , all of the kids , @ebonielektra , @coreygamble , @officialalbsure , and the entire family . I love y’all so much . Your spirit lives forever @ladykp . Forever our lady . Your bday party 2007 . #kimporter

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

Missy Elliott remembered Porter as a devoted mother. 

50 Cent sent his condolences to Diddy, tweeting, "R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type s**t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."

