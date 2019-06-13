Kim Kardashian West returns to White House for prisoner reentry event

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West, who was a driving force behind the commutation of Alice Johnson, returned to the White House to speak at an event promoting the hiring of prisoners released early under the First Step Act, the criminal justice reform law President Trump signed into law in December.

Before announcing a proposal, Kardashian West said she was inspired to help formerly incarcerated people reenter society. "These people want to work. They want the best outcome," she said.

"I'm so happy to announce today that we have a ride-share partnership where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so that they can get rides to and from job interview, to and from jobs, family members," Kardashian West said. She thanked Mr. Trump for his "compassion" in his dedication to reforming criminal justice.

Kardashian West is now studying law and working as an assistant to two attorneys, with the goal of becoming a lawyer. Mr. Trump joked she was "the highest paid assistant."

Speaking at the event, Mr. Trump said his latest criminal justice proposal would aim to decrease recidivism and ensure that former prisoners are able to experience "the dignity of work."

"When we say, 'Hire American,' We mean all Americans," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also praised his press secretary, Sarah Sanders, who he announced will be leaving the White House. He reiterated that he wants her to run for governor of Arkansas, her home state. Speaking briefly and holding back tears, Sanders said that she would continue to be an "outspoken" and loyal supporter of the president.

"Today, I'm honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home," she also tweeted. Kanye West, her husband, has also appeared at the White House to push prison reforms, most notably when he delivered a lengthy soliloquy in the Oval Office last year that left even the president speechless.