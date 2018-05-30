Kim Kardashian visits White House

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian is visiting the White House Wednesday, reportedly to meet with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner about prison reform and a possible pardon.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Kardashian's visit during Wednesday's press briefing, although she wouldn't say which people she would be meeting with Wednesday.

The branding mogul has been advocating for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Johnson has spent more than two decades in prison. Vanity Fair first reported the Kardashian sister would be visiting Washington and meeting with White House officials.

Kardashian tweeted about Johnson Wednesday: "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Brittany Barnett, Johnson's lawyer, told CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany they are grateful the Kardashian sister is using her platform to help Johnson acquire her freedom. Kardashian has been in touch with Kushner for "several months now," Barnett said. Barnett isn't sure if the president will grant her a pardon.

"We don't know — what we are hoping to find out today," Barnett said. "It's unconscionable that she is serving a death sentence. We are grateful that Kim is using her platform to raise awareness and hope that everyone looks beyond Kim and sees that there is a woman about to die in prison."

Kardashian, according to Barnett, saw a MIC interview about Johnson's case, and "was not only moved to tears, but moved to action."

"Our hope is that we get Miss Alice's freedom — today is her 63rd birthday – her 21st birth behind bars so we are hoping that Trump realizes that there is no justifiable reason for Johnson to spend the rest of her life in prison," Barnett said.

Kushner, who now has a permanent security clearance after more than a year of using an interim clearance, has made prison reform a key part of his portfolio. Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, served time in federal prison for white collar crimes, including illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion.