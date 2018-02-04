Kim Cattrall's missing brother found dead

LACOMBE, Alberta -- "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall and Canadian police say her missing brother has been found dead. The actress had taken to social media appealing for help in finding her brother Christopher Cattrall, who she said was missing from his home in Lacombe, Alberta, since Jan. 30.

She said her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on the table in his home and the front door was unlocked.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she tweeted along with an image of her brother.

She added, "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement saying the 55-year-old man was found dead on his rural property. It said an investigation continued but "preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious."