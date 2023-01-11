21-foot killer whale dies after washing ashore on Florida beach

A man's quest to stop the decline of orcas

A 21-foot killer whale has died after it washed ashore on a Florida beach, officials said Wednesday.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Wednesday morning to the scene south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast where they discovered an orca stranded on the beach officials said in a tweet. The killer whale later died.

Deputies are on scene south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast after a 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning. It has since lost its life. @SeaWorld and @MyFWC are also assisting with its necropsy and removal. Please avoid the area at this time.#FlaglerCounty #FCSO pic.twitter.com/HcDx0ns225 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 11, 2023

Video posted by the sheriff's office shows the orca lying lifeless on its side on the beach as waves crash into it.

Officials were called to the scene to help remove the orca with help from Sea World and L Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said a necropsy would be performed.

Due to large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the whale, officials closed Jungle Hut Road to all traffic.

Deputies asked that residents "please avoid the area at this time."

Dr. Erin Fougeres, administrator of NOAA's Marine Mammal Stranding Program, told WKMG that it is the first orca stranding ever reported in the southeast region of the United States.

According to NOAA, killer whales are more abundant in colder waters like Antarctica, Norway, and Alaska, but can also be found in tropical and subtropical waters.