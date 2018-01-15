Cops use "invisible cloak" to shield kids from crime scene where family slain

LOUISVILLE -- Police responding to a triple homicide in a Kentucky home found two young children unharmed in their cribs in the next room, and used a make-believe "invisible cloak" to shield them from the gruesome scene.

Police in Louisville found three people dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the home Friday, according to Lt. Emily McKinley, commander of the Louisville Metropolitan Police homicide unit. They were identified as 27-year-old Mike Miles, his 23-year-old wife, Catherine Miles, and his 39-year-old sister Geneva Miles. McKinley said police found a four-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, the children of Mike and Catherine Miles, hungry and with dirty diapers but otherwise unharmed in their cribs in the next room, with the door closed.

McKinley said first responders changed the children's diapers and brought them food, but were faced with a challenge when attempting to remove the children from the home "without seeing the horrific scene just outside the door."

"A couple of our detectives went straight into dad mode," McKinley said. "With the four-year-old little boy, they pretended to be 'Iron Men,' and used blankets as invisible cloaks and draped themselves, and quickly carried the little boy outside the house without him seeing anything."

Detectives played "hide and seek" with the two-year-old girl, McKinley said, before also draping the child in a blanket and carrying her outside to family.

McKinley said investigators believe the children were in the adjacent room with the door shut during the slayings and may have been put to bed before the homicides occurred.

Police quickly identified Geneva Miles' boyfriend, 46-year-old Christopher Cruz Olivo, as the suspect, and determined that Olivo had fled with their three-year-old daughter. They realized his car was equipped with OnStar technology and tracked him down in the Tampa area with the help of Onstar, the Hernando County Sheriff's Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department.

After a traffic stop, Olivo was arrested, and the three-year-old girl was found unharmed with family in Hernando County.

Olivo was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 assault rifle next to him in the passenger seat when he was arrested, McKinley said. The assault rifle was not the murder weapon, she said.

McKinley did not provide a motive for the slayings. She said Geneva Miles and Christopher Olivo weren't married but had been together for some time. McKinley said they had recently moved to Louisville with their daughter and had been staying with Geneva's brother and his wife, the two other victims.

Louisville officials are traveling to Florida and will seek to have Olivo extradited back to Kentucky.

Olivo is charged with three counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, but could face more charges, McKinley said.