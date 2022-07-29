Kevin Ware, former NFL player, charged in 2021 killing of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski

A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.

Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December.

The remains were identified as her in April 2022, KHOU-TV reported.

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, according to the Harris County DA's office. https://t.co/tFBb5mA3FC — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) July 28, 2022

"We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation," said Lacy Johnson, the Harris County prosecutor handling this case. "Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor's disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward."

Ware, 41, has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.

Ware's attorney, Coby DuBose, didn't immediately reply to a phone message or email seeking comment.