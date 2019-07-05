Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor, who still faces criminal charge

Boston — A man who said Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the actor. Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the man, announced in an email Friday that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed.

No reason was provided either by Garabedian or in the court filing. Garabedian said he would have no further comment.

An email was left Friday requesting comment from Alan Jackson, Spacey's attorney. Spacey still faces a criminal charge.

Garabedian's client, the son of Boston television anchor Heather Unruh, alleged Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car restaurant, where the then 18-year old man worked. Spacey pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery, and his attorneys previously claimed the accuser was trying to get money from a high-profile figure.

More than a dozen people have accused Spacey of sexual harassment or assault. The actor was subsequently dropped from the Netflix show "House of Cards" and the film "All The Money in the World."