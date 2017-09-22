Rapsody and Kendrick Lamar drop “Power”

North Carolina artist Rapsody dropped her new album, "Laila's Wisdom," on Friday, and it included a new song with Kendrick Lamar. The track called "Power" also features an appearance from Lance Skiiwalker.

Rapsody's new album also includes songs featuring Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Musiq Soulchild, Terrace Martin, BJ the Chicago Kid and others. This is her first album under Roc Nation. The first single off the album was "You Should Know" with Busta Rhymes.

This is not the first time Rapsody and Lamar have worked together. Rapsody contributed to Lamar's 2015 track "Complexion (A Zulu Love)."

Listen to "Power" below.