Colorado Republican Ken Buck won't run for Congress again: "We lost our way"

Rep. Ken Buck says he will not seek another term for the House of Representatives. The Republican represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District and has served five terms in the district that includes portions of northern and eastern Colorado.

"Our nation is on a collision course with reality and a steadfast commitment to truth, even uncomfortable truths, is the only way forward," Buck said in a reference to election denials from his own party about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck announces he's not running for a sixth term on Youtube Rep. Ken Buck

Buck went on to say in a video news release, "We lost our way."

Colorado's Congressional Districts CBS

In a statement Wednesday, the conservative said, "To my friends in Colorado, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our nation, and to serve you. I look forward to seeing you at the grocery store and the high school football game. Being your representative in Washington, DC, has been the greatest professional thrill, and highest honor, of my life."

Buck was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.