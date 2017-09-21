Kay Wenal murder: Can you identify the man in the sketch?

Kay Wenal, a well-liked, former model was found brutally murdered inside the Gwinnett County, Ga., home she shared with her millionaire husband on May 1, 2008.

Hal Wenal found his wife in a pool of blood inside their kitchen. Her murder has never been solved – and is the focus of this week's "48 Hours" investigated by correspondent Erin Moriarty. "Solve this Case: Who Killed Kay Wenal?" reairs Saturday, July 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

MYSTERY MAN



One of the couple's neighbors told police that he saw a strange man in their cul-de-sac on the day of the murder and the day before. The sketch, below, was compiled with the help of that neighbor and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The man in the sketch has never been identified. Do you know who he is?

Can you help police identify this man?

HAVE INFORMATION?



Anyone with information about the case or the man in the police sketch is asked to contact authorities:

Gwinnett County Criminal Investigation Division anonymous tip line:

1-770-513-5390

Crime Stoppers Atlanta

1-404-577-TIPS [8477]