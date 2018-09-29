Scope of FBI's Kavanaugh probe defined by White House, former top official says

With reporting by Ellen Uchimiya

The FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be defined by White House instructions, former FBI Assistant Director Ron Hosko told CBS News. A floor vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation in the Senate has been delayed a week while the FBI conducts a limited investigation into allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party when they were both teenagers.

Investigators could look at other witnesses who have not yet been contacted, such as other people who attended the party or the person who drove Ford home after the alleged assault took place.

It's unlikely, said Hosko, that the White House would ask the FBI to track down leads that could tarnish Kavanaugh's reputation, such as looking more thoroughly into his history of drinking and questioning his credibility. The White House dictates "what they want the FBI to do, and by extension, what they don't want the FBI to do."

Hosko said that he believes that if the investigation just involves interviewing four to five people, it should be wrapped up in a few days. It would then be presented to the White House, which would then give the report to the Senate Judiciary Committee. If there is nothing truly new in the report, it likely won't take long for the document to be made public.

"Is the instruction to interview the four people? If that's what their instruction is, that's what they'll do," Hosko said, adding that the investigators were unlikely to pursue other leads without instruction.

Manny Gomez, a former FBI agent and current president of MG Security Services, told "CBS This Morning" Saturday that the FBI might oversee a polygraph test on a witness.

"They might polygraph certain people that they think are not forthright in their questioning. Keep in mind, that lying to an FBI agent is a felony and so they're going to be warning everybody to be forthright in this investigation," Gomez said. He added that while the investigation is limited in time, the FBI could uncover evidence "by peeling the onion and talking to as many people as possible that was in that party, in that house."

However, the White House could also narrowly define the scope of the investigation, limiting the probe to the four named people Ford has identified as attending the party: Patrick Smyth, Mark Judge, Leland Ingham Keyser and Ford, as well as possibly Kavanaugh.

The three party attendees in addition to Ford and Kavanaugh have each said that they have no recollection of the party. They may have nothing to add to the existing evidence, which would allow the White House to say that they conducted a fair investigation.