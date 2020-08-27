Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl

Katy and Perry welcomed a baby girl this week – and the couple let UNICEF break the news about their bundle of joy on Instagram. UNICEF, an agency of the United Nations that provides aid to children around the world, posted a black-and-white photo of Perry and Bloom's hands holding their daughter's.

On Perry's nail is a daisy. They named their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy," UNICEF wrote in the caption.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told UNICEF, which included the couple's statement in the Instagram post. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the statement continues. "Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

In the statement, the couple said as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors they know the organization is "doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare."

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," their statement continues. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity."

UNICEF not only shared the couple's statement, but also dedicated their Instagram bio to the arrival of baby Daisy.

"Join Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to support the most precious gift: a healthy child," UNICEF's bio reads. It includes a link to the donation page.

About one hour after UNICEF posted the family's photo on Instagram, Bloom reposted it on his. Perry shortly followed with a repost on her page.

The couple first announced they were expecting in March. The pop star revealed her pregnancy in the music video premiere for her latest song, "Never Worn White."

In the closing moments of the clip, Perry surprised fans by cradling her baby bump and singing, "See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)."

The announcement came about a year after the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Perry also hinted at her daughter's name in her single "Daisies," which was released earlier this year.