USA's Katie Ledecky wins gold medal in 1,500-meter freestyle, claiming record-tying 12th Olympic medal in women's swimming

Here Comes the Sun: Katie Ledecky and more

American star Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday in the 1,500-meter freestyle, claiming a record-tying 12th Olympic medal in women's swimming.

A huge favorite to win the event, Ledecky coasted to victory, touching the wall well ahead of her competitors.

Ledecky finished more than 10 seconds ahead of Anastasiia Kirpichnikova of France, who won silver. Germany's Isabel Gose took the bronze.



U.S.' Katie Ledecky competes in the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 31, 2024. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ledecky's win comes just days after the U.S. men won a gold medal after a strong showing in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

On Saturday, Ledecky won bronze in the women's 400-meter freestyle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.