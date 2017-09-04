CBS/AP September 4, 2017, 5:54 AM

Big news for Britain's William and Kate

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England.

Last Updated Sep 4, 2017 5:58 AM EDT

LONDON -- Kensington Palace announced Monday that Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement said the queen was delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and would not carry out her engagements Monday.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince George, now four-years-old, was to start his first day of school on Monday. His sister, Princess Charlotte, turned two in May.

Kate suffered the same severe morning sickness when she carried her first two children, forcing the couple to make their baby news public perhaps earlier than they would have liked due to the necessity to cancel Kate's public events.

