Texas woman leaves state to have abortion after Texas Supreme Court paused ruling that would have allowed it, her lawyers say

Austin, Texas — A Texas woman who had sought a legal medical exemption for an abortion has left the state after the Texas Supreme Court paused a lower court decision that would allow her to have the procedure, lawyers for the Center for Reproductive RIghts said Monday.

State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble last week had ruled that Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, could terminate her pregnancy. According to court documents, Cox's doctors told her baby suffered from the chromosomal disorder trisomy 18, which usually results in either stillbirth or an early death of an infant.

In response to Gamble's decision, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned a Texas medical center that it would face legal consequences if an abortion were performed.

In an unsigned order, the Texas Supreme Court then temporarily paused Gamble's ruling,

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.