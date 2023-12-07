Texas judge allows abortion for woman whose fetus has fatal disorder trisomy 18

A judge in Texas on Thursday granted permission for a woman to terminate her pregnancy despite the state's strict abortion ban, due to her fetus being diagnosed with what doctors describe as a fatal disorder.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old Dallas-area mother of two, said she found out last week that her baby suffered from the chromosonal disorder trisomy 18, which usually results in either stillbirth or an early death of an infant. The Center for Reproductive Rights filed an emergency lawsuit Monday on behalf of Cox and her husband.

State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble said Thursday that she would grant a temporary restraining order that would allow Cox to receive the abortion.

"The idea that Ms. Cox wants desperately to be a parent, and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice," Gamble said in the Zoom hearing. "So I will be signing the order and it will be processed and sent out today."

