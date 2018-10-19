Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner in small ceremony

LOS ANGELES — Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner. Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night.

People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring. Kloss got engaged to Kushner in July, showing her ring for the first time on Instagram. The two had been dating for six years.

Kloss' publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.

Kloss has modeled for Victoria's Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of "Project Runway." In addition to modeling, Kloss founded a nonprofit, Kode with Klossy, to teach girls how to code. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the couple, writing: "So much love for you both as you begin forever together."