Kanye West files document to change his name to Ye

Mr. Ye is in the building. The artist formerly known as Kanye West is changing his name to Ye, a nickname friends and fans have been using for years.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the rapper is looking to change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. The documents, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, show West listed "personal reasons" as his explanation for changing his name, ET reports. The name change has not yet been approved but is expected to be.

The music mogul is referred to as Ye so often that he and Kim Kardashian West considered naming their fourth child Ye after him, Kardashian West revealed on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians." They ended up going with Psalm, so their son would have a biblical name.

Their other unique moniker choices also gained media attention when North, Saint and Chicago's names were revealed after their births. The couple is now divorcing, and it is unclear if the reality star and businesswoman will change her own name, dropping "West."

Kanye – soon to be Ye – is expected to release his next album, "Donda," sometime in 2021, after pushing the release date multiple times. "Donda" is named after his late mother, a college professor who died in 2007. It is unclear if the new music will be listed under Ye on music streaming platforms. His profile on Spotify and Apple Music still says Kanye West.

Last year, when the 44-year-old ran for president and made controversial statements in tweets and while on the campaign trail, his mental health came under increased scrutiny. Kardashian West then opened up about her husband's mental health, writing on Instagram that he has bipolar disorder and it is his right to privacy when it comes to his health.