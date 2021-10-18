Judge approves Kanye West's request to change name to "Ye"

A Los Angeles judge approved rapper Kanye West's request for a name change on Monday, the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to CBS News. The rapper, 44, legally changed his name to "Ye," his longtime nickname.

He filed the petition to change his name in August 2021, citing "personal reasons," according to paperwork obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The rapper, whose full name was Kanye Omari West, has long used "Ye" as a personal nickname. The name is also a part of many of his iconic brands, including his Yeezy shoes. In 2018, he also named his eighth studio album "Ye."

He also considered naming his son Ye, who he had with famed ex-wife Kim Kardashian, before they chose the name Psalm instead, Kardashian said on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

Ye has made headlines in recent years for controversial statements and decision making, including his run for president in 2020 and his friendly relationship with former President Donald Trump. Kardashian asked the public in June 2020 to respect the artist's right to privacy as he and his family dealt with his struggle with bipolar disorder.

Ye most recently released his long-anticipated tenth studio album "Donda," dedicated to his late mother Donda West.