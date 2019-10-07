Kansas City authorities say bar shooting was "not random" attack

Authorities identified all four suspects killed in a Kansas City bar shooting that they believe was a deliberate attack. The victims in Saturday's shooting were identified as Martin Rodriguez Gonzalez, 58; Francisco Anaya Garcia, 34; Alfredo Calderon, 29; and Ebar Meza Aguirre, 29. Five others were injured and are being treated at area hospitals.

Javier Alatorre and Hugo Villanueva-Morales each face four counts of first-degree murder. Their bonds have been set at $1 million each.

"The investigation is leading us to believe that it was not random... They returned and then they did what they did," Kansas City Police Chief Michael York said during a Monday press conference.

Alatorre was captured Sunday night, but Villanueva-Morales is still being sought. York said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Shooting suspects Javier Alatorre and Hugo Villanueva-Morales. CBS News

York said the suspects were kicked out of the Tequila KC Bar after getting into an altercation. "A few hours later, the suspects returned to the bar armed with handguns and it appeared they fired at specific individuals," York said.

Video captured the incident but police said they weren't releasing the footage, "as it is part of the ongoing investigation."

One of the injured patrons spoke with CBS News about the attack. "When it hit me, it felt like I got hit by a damn bus," said Michael Barajas, who was shot in the shoulder.

"It ended up going into my back, hitting my shoulder blade, and fracturing my shoulder blade," Barajas explained.

When asked to describe his experience, Barajas said it was "horrifying. The screams afterwards, just, they're bone-chilling. Seeing bodies drop, and you know, it's something you usually watch in the movies, you're seeing [it] in real life."