Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying off animal shelter adoption fees

After the Kansas City Chiefs stormed back to win the Super Bowl, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi reveled in his team's win by making "snow angels" in the confetti on the filed. But Nnadi also celebrated the victory in a unique way — helping animals in need.

KC Pet Project announced on Facebook that the star player paid off the adoption fees for every single adoptable dog at all of their locations. "We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," KC Pet Project wrote. "This partnership has been sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation," the post continued, linking to the player's foundation website.

KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to... Posted by KC Pet Project on Sunday, February 2, 2020

The foundation is involved in many philanthropic endeavors and is committed to helping communities in both Kansas City and Virginia Beach, where Nnadi grew up. In addition to the KC Pet Project, Nnadi's foundation has also done work with the Ronald McDonald House and Boys and Girls Club.

The foundation and KC Pet Project announced their partnership in September. With each Chiefs win, Nnadi, who has two dogs of his own, would pay off the adoption fee for a dog in the shelter.

Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. / Getty Images

All of the dogs funded by Nnadi during the season have now found homes, the shelter told CBS News via email.

Now that the Chiefs went all the way and won the Super Bowl, Nnadi went all the way for the shelter and finished paying for all the remaining dogs' adoption fees.

"Thanks to his incredible support following this win, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today," KC Pet Project told CBS News. "We've had an average of 20 new dogs coming into our shelter every day recently so this comes at a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes."