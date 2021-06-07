Kamala Harris' trip kicks off after "technical issue" with plane causes delay

Kamala Harris embarks on first trip as vice p...

Vice President Kamala Harris' first international trip got off to a rocky start when her plane was forced to fly back to Joint Base Andrews due to a "technical issue" about 30 minutes after it took off. The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

"I'm good, I'm good. We all said a little prayer, but we're good," Harris told reporters after disembarking from the plane. She also gave a thumbs up.

Senior aide Symone Sanders said there were "no major safety issues" on the flight.

Harris is traveling to Guatemala and Mexico, her first trip abroad as vice president. In March, President Joe Biden tasked her with leading the administration's diplomatic efforts with the Northern Triangle countries and Mexico to help stem the flow of migration at the southern border. Harris is set to spend two days meeting with the presidents of the two nations and checking in with organizers on the ground.

Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was heading to Guatemala City. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Sanders said last week that the vice president will be addressing issues that include COVID-19 vaccination, natural disasters, food insecurities and climate change, as well as poverty, violence and corruption.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, who is set to host Harris on Monday, told CBS News that Harris "doesn't hold back, which is good. She is frank."

Ed O'Keefe, Tim Perry and Fin Gomez contributed to this report.