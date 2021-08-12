Pentagon sending troops to Kabul to help evacuation of U.S. embassy

A U.S. official tells CBS News the Pentagon is sending troops to Karzai International Airport in Kabul to help evacuate the embassy as the Taliban continues its offensive.

In the past week, the Taliban has overtaken at least 10 provincial capitals and Kandahar City is "in the process of falling" according to a U.S. official.

President Joe Biden earlier this year announced all U.S. troops would withdraw by the end of August, but the U.S. would maintain a diplomatic presence.

